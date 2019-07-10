App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hartek Power wins order to set up substation to connect 130-MW solar energy to grid

The scope of the project includes complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the substation right from survey, design, engineering and testing to supply, construction, project management and commissioning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Chandigarh-based Hartek Power on July 10 said it has bagged an order to set up a 220/33 KV substation, which would connect 130 MW of solar power supply to grid in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

The scope of the project includes complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the substation right from survey, design, engineering and testing to supply, construction, project management and commissioning, a company statement said.

Hartek Power has connected 1.9 GW of solar power to the grid with this order, the statement said.

Hartek Group Chairman and Managing Director Hartek Singh attributed the achievement to Hartek Power's expertise in executing high-voltage turnkey substations.

"The very fact that leading solar developers have chosen us for their projects over many other big players reflects our commitment to quality, timely execution of projects, world-class safety standards and globally acclaimed project management techniques," he said.

Singh further added, "Given the upbeat market sentiment, the renewed focus of the government on solar power and our unmatched expertise in the solar grid EPC domain, we are looking to make a difference in connecting solar power to the grid through integration of our power system capabilities."

The 130-MW solar project allotted by Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation Ltd (MSEDCL) under the National Solar Mission will pave the way for providing clean and reliable electricity supply in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Business #India

