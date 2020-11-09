172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hartek-group-appoints-deepak-bharara-dinesh-vij-as-directors-on-board-6092501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:54 PM IST

Hartek Group appoints Deepak Bharara, Dinesh Vij as directors on board

Energy solution provider Hartek Group on Monday announced appointment of Dinesh Vij as Director (Business Development) and Deepak Bharara as Director (HR).

"Giving a decisive impetus to its business operations, the Hartek Group has taken two seasoned industry veterans, Dinesh Vij as Director Business Development and Deepak Bharara as Director (HR), on its board,” a company statement said.

Bharara, who has an extensive experience of more than 40 years across a wide range of big Indian conglomerates and multi-nationals, will chart the course for human resource development and leadership in the Hartek Group.

Vij, who was the Executive Director at the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) prior to joining the Hartek Group, has also served in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

As CEO of Green Energy Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of the PFC, an organisation he served for 30 years, Vij was solely responsible for all aspects of running the company, including funding of renewable energy projects.

Bharara, on the other hand, has a vast experience of working with leading Indian and multinational companies like Eicher Tractors Ltd, Indian Express Group, Samtel India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Bharti Group, Jindal Steel, Aditya Birla Group, GMR Group & LANCO Group as Chief HR Officer and Director, HR.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:54 pm

#Business #Deepak Bharara #Dinesh Vij #Hartek Group

