Harsh Shah joins Azure Power as CEO

Azure Power, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced in continuation to its update on May 6, that Mr. Harsh Shah has joined the Company today as its Chief Executive Officer.

Harsh brings deep business and leadership experience with strong track record of building large infrastructure platforms, developing high performance teams and delivering operational and financial success.

Prior to Azure, he was the CEO at IndiGrid, India’s first and largest Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the Indian energy sector.

Harsh has also served as CFO at Sterlite Power and worked with AGNI Inc., L&T Infrastructure Finance, Procter & Gamble and HEC Infra.Harsh brings deep business and leadership experience with strong track record of building large infrastructure platforms, developing high performance teams and delivering operational and financial success.

Harsh Shah, CEO Azure Power, said on this occasion, "I am delighted to join Azure team today. This is a tremendous time to be in the Indian renewable energy space and Azure is certainly placed very well to seize this big growth opportunity that India presents. I am thankful to the Board and the team for the warm welcome and I look forward to prioritise our efforts to take Azure to greater heights.”