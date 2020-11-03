172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|harsh-goenka-says-india-is-back-highlights-strength-in-rural-demand-resumption-in-hiring-6059781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harsh Goenka says 'India is back', highlights strength in rural demand, resumption in hiring

Harsh Goenka said rural demand has never been better and the company is back to hiring more people.

Moneycontrol News
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka (Image: LinkedIn)
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka (Image: LinkedIn)

“India is back,” said industrialist Harsh Goenka in a Twitter post on November 3, highlighting how demand, utilisation levels and hiring trends at his group companies are hinting at green shoots.

Goenka tweeted: “All our plants are running at 100 percent capacity. Demand is very strong and rural markets have never been better.”

He pointed out the “slight shortage of raw materials” but said the RPG Group is “back to hiring more people.”

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Goenka's tweet comes even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought to allay fears that COVID-19 pandemic has completely slumped the economy. “Economic data has conveyed a positive message, but sustaining the numbers in the upcoming months will make the recovery certain,” she said in an interview.

"A positive message is coming, whether it is increased GST collections, car and two-wheeler figures, exports, FDI inflows, forex reserves, PMI numbers or the rural economy sustaining its positive growth. All this gives the hope that it is sustaining, but on a note of caution, I will still say I wish we can get on a firmer ground sooner and talk with a lot more certainty," Sitharaman said.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 03:51 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.