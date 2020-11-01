172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|harpreet-a-de-singh-becomes-first-woman-to-head-an-indian-airline-6046331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Harpreet A De Singh becomes first woman to head an Indian airline

Harpreet A De Singh was the first female pilot to be selected by Air India in 1988, but could not fly due to health reasons, the report said.

Moneycontrol News

The government has appointed Harpreet A De Singh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alliance Air, Air India's regional subsidiary, making her the first female head of an Indian carrier.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal issued an order on October 30, saying Singh "will hold the charge of Alliance Air CEO post till further orders," The Times of India reported.

According to the report, Singh is currently Air India's executive director (flight safety) and will be replaced by Captain Nivedita Bhasin.

Close

Bhasin will also assume charge of many other departments due to her experience, the report added.

Singh was the first female pilot to be selected by Air India in 1988, but could not fly due to health reasons, the report said.

India has the highest proportion of women pilots, according to data released by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISA+21) in 2018.

Singh has previously headed the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

The report said Alliance Air would not be sold along with the Air India-AI Express-AISATS, in the Centre's move to privatise the national carrier.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 09:39 am

tags #Air India #Alliance Air

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.