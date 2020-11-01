Harpreet A De Singh becomes first woman to head an Indian airline

The government has appointed Harpreet A De Singh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alliance Air, Air India's regional subsidiary, making her the first female head of an Indian carrier.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal issued an order on October 30, saying Singh "will hold the charge of Alliance Air CEO post till further orders," The Times of India reported.

According to the report, Singh is currently Air India's executive director (flight safety) and will be replaced by Captain Nivedita Bhasin.

Bhasin will also assume charge of many other departments due to her experience, the report added.

Singh was the first female pilot to be selected by Air India in 1988, but could not fly due to health reasons, the report said.

India has the highest proportion of women pilots, according to data released by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISA+21) in 2018.

Singh has previously headed the International Society of Women Airline Pilots.

The report said Alliance Air would not be sold along with the Air India-AI Express-AISATS, in the Centre's move to privatise the national carrier.