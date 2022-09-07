Harman International acquires in-car passenger monitoring company Caaresys

Harman International, the Samsung subsidiary traditionally known for its expertise in audio entertainment technology, today announced the acquisition of Caaresys, an Israel-based company founded in 2017 that develops vehicle passenger monitoring systems powered by contactless low-emission radar.

Caaresys has partnered original equipment makers and provides mass production solutions for cabin monitoring including vital signs sensing, passenger localisation and child presence detection.

Building on the company's consumer-focused ADAS and digital cockpit solutions, Harman's automotive product offerings will be strengthened by the in-cabin radar sensor and algorithm solution from Caaresys. As part of its expanding product line, Harman can now provide new levels of in-vehicle safety, comfort, and wellbeing due to Caaresys' contactless vital signs sensing and real-time insights.

“With the acquisition of Caaresys, we gain market-leading in-cabin radar sensing technology and radar-enabled features that can quickly integrate into our products,” said Christian Sobottka, president of automotive division at Harman.

The Caaresys technology uses biometrics to identify each vehicle occupant's location and state of health. A small RF radar that can be fitted anywhere in a car's cabin makes up the non-intrusive sensing system. The device detects seat occupancy state and tracks passenger biometrics, such as breathing rate, heart rate, and heart rate variability, through its advanced radar signalling processing algorithm. The Caaresys technology can function in static or driving modes.