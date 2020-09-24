Harley-Davidson shuts down India operations, 70 employees face the axe

Poor sales record and a dented demand outlook impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bike maker to exit the Indian market.

Harley-Davidson will shut down manufacturing and sales operations in India as part of its restructuring exercise under ‘The Rewire’ programme, the US-based motorcycle maker announced on Thursday.

In August, the Milwaukee-based cruiser bike maker had indicated exiting some of the loss-making international markets to reroute focus on the US market.

Poor sales record and a dented demand outlook impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bike maker to exit the Indian market.

Harley-Davidson India sold less than 2,500 units in the last financial year, making it one of its worst-performing international markets.

About 70 of Harley-Davidson’s employees will be laid off as a result. The company has an assembly unit in Bawal, Haryana.

In FY19, the sales of Harley bikes in India fell 22 percent to 2,676 units as against 3,413 units sold in FY18. About 65 percent of Harley’s India volumes come from smaller capacity bikes of 750cc that it assembles at Haryana.

Harley-Davidson will join the growing list of automotive brands, such as General Motors, Fiat, Ssangyong, Scania, MAN, UM Motorcycles, which have exited India over the last 3-4 years.

A couple of years ago Harley tied up with a Chinese company Qianjiang to build a new motorcycle having a sub 350cc engine. The launch was supposed to take place this year, but there has been no news of the project in recent months.

The baby Harley was to address the lower mid-capacity buyers presently catered to by Royal Enfield.

Harley competes against Triumph, Indian, Benelli, Kawasaki, Ducati, Aprilia and premium range of Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Honda. Most of these brands do not share sales data with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer.