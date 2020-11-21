PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Harley-Davidson says working with partner Hero to ensure smooth transition for customers in India

After the company announced its exit from India in September, Harley-Davidson’s dealers said they are looking at taking legal action against the US bike manufacturer over measly compensation.

PTI

American cult-bike maker Harley-Davidson on November 21 said it is working with its new partner Hero MotoCorp to "ensure a smooth transition" for its customers in India, including after-sale services and warranty. In October, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp announced their partnership for the Indian market.

They have inked a distribution agreement, under which Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It will also sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

Harley-Davidson Managing Director (Asia Emerging Markets and India) Sajeev Rajasekharan said in a statement, "As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders."

He further said the company is providing its riders with updates as available. The firm has assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) activities will continue from January 2021 onwards, he added.

After the company announced its exit from India in September, Harley-Davidson’s dealers said they are looking at taking legal action against the US bike manufacturer over measly compensation. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said the exit of the American cult-bike maker would lead to a loss of up to Rs 130 crore for the brand’s dealer partners in the country along with job loss of up to 2,000 workers across the bike maker’s dealerships.
First Published on Nov 21, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Harley-Davidson

