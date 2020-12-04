PlusFinancial Times
Harley-Davidson dealers demand 'fair deal' after Hero MotoCorp absorbs only 10

Harley-Davidson Dealers Association said that the dealers continue to wait to hear from Harley-Davidson on the issue of adequate compensation.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 08:58 AM IST
Harley-Davidson has been on a downward spiral for a long time now, not only in international markets but even back home in the US. Most of us know this, but as part of their ‘Rewired’ strategy, the company is set on exiting loss-making markets, one of which is India. Their bikes are always the talk of the town, however, so here’s what we are going to miss.
Harley-Davidson Dealers Association has demanded a 'fair deal' from the company, which announced its exit from the country and partnered with Hero MotoCorp for the Indian market.

The association, which represents 33 outlets in the country, said, "All the 33 dealer partners have been facing a problem since Harley-Davidson announced the withdrawal of independent operations in India and revealed a new partnership with Hero MotoCorp."

Given a time-bound, take it or leave it situation that offered them no other option, 10 of the 33 dealer partners have gone ahead with becoming a part of the Hero MotoCorp's dealership network, the statement issued on December 3 said.

The association also said that the dealers continued to wait to hear from Harley-Davidson on the issue of adequate compensation.

"The new dealership offers being held off for 23 of the 33 dealers only indicates how it is not beneficial to anyone," it noted.

"Hero MotoCorp absorbing only 33 percent of the dealers leaves the rest with uncertainty about the fate of the dealer partner investments and future business outlooks. This includes the 10 dealers who will be coerced to act without receiving any benefit," the dealer association said.

Hero MotoCorp is yet to decide on the fate and plight of the 23 dealers who are not being approached by it to be a part of its dealership network, it added. "We feel that providing us with a fair deal is Harley-Davidson's undeniable responsibility towards us," the dealers noted.

Harley-Davidson had announced the discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India in September 2019, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.

In late-October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market. As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name in the country. Besides, it will take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

Hero MotoCorp will also sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Harley-Davidson #Hero Motocorp #India
first published: Dec 4, 2020 08:58 am

