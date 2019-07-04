App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hardcastle eyes Rs 2,500 cr topline, 400 McDonald's stores by 2022

Westlife Development that owns Hardcastle Restaurants had reported a revenue of Rs 1,401.6 crore in FY19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee for McDonald's in the Western and Southern states, is targeting a topline of Rs 2,500 crore by 2022 when it will have 400 stores on an investment of around Rs 500 crore.

"Our vision is to be Rs 2000-2500 crore by 2022," Hardcastle Restaurants managing director Smita Jatia told PTI.

Hardcastle recently opened the 300th McDonald's store and is aiming to take the count to 400 by 2022. The company would be pumping in Rs 500 crore of direct and indirect investment up to 2022.

Buoyed by the growth in the coffee segment, Hardcastle is planning to have McCafe, the McDonald's coffee brand, in almost every McDonald's restaurant it operates by 2022.

"By 2022 our aspiration is that all our restaurants will have a McCafe. We will be doing close to 350-400 McCafes," she said.

According to Jatia, technology and sustainability would be the pillars for growth going ahead.

McDonald's plans to have a full green restaurant by next year enabled with solar panel.

"We are trying to create a full green restaurant powered by solar energy. We will put the first such restaurant within the next one year and then we will see how scalable."

McDonald's also has self-ordering kiosks in 25 of its restaurants mostly in Mumbai and Bengaluru and it will be scaling them up in Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad.

"Our target is to double their counts every year," she said.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:25 pm

