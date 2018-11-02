‘Embarrassing adolescent’: At 53, Shah Rukh Khan is neither the hero, nor the brand he used to be

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53 today, marking the occasion with the launch of the trailer of his latest film Zero. Between those numbers is the story of a self-made man whose Darr and Baazigar made you fall in love with the villainy, or celebrate the 'anti-hero'. The head boy of Delhi's St Columba’s School has had his falls — his story has both crests and troughs.

SRK's journey has been nothing but inspiring. With no godfathers, he had the odds stacked against him. But hard work and an attitude oscillating between arrogance and a self-deprecating humour took him to a stardom never seen since Amitabh Bachchan. Even today, the septuagenarian actor commands the superstar day.

SRK even admitted once at award function, very early in his career, that he had even tried to "purchase" the trophy but failed to secure a deal, only to eventually win it on merit.

The economics graduate from Delhi University’s Hansraj College may do well to marshal that honesty once more as he now finds himself at the crossroads. The King Khan is caught between the chocolate boy hero that he has played for more than two decades and that slow and painful migration one makes after a long innings to play fatherly, authoritative roles. The ones that portrayed to perfection by Bachchan in the last few years.

"Every brand has a time for being on the rise and has a sunset too," said brand strategy expert Harish Bijoor.

Does Bijoor mean that brand SRK is its sunset phase? Maybe. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for SRK Bijoor says. "Shah Rukh is in a sort of an embarrassing adolescent age in his career. He will have to wait for a couple of more years so that he can get into the shoes of an actor who is fit for the kind of roles Amitabh Bachchan plays. Right now he can neither do justice to the chocolate boy kind of role nor roles like the ones Bachchan takes up. He is not ready to do a Baghban yet and not suitable for a DDLJ anymore too," Bijoor added.

But does brand SRK stand where it used to be? Does every banner, every hoarding still have him promoting products? Perhaps not. King Khan has lost some valuable endorsement deals to fresh faces like Ranveer Singh.

"Holding on to the monopoly brand SRK once created as the top choice for brands was easier when the industry had only three Khans to lead Bollywood. But now there's a list of top 11," Bijoor said.

Reflecting the changing times, Nerolac Paints is one example that ended its decade-long romance with Shah Rukh Khan. The leading paint brand signed on actor Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador, dropping SRK.

SRK continues to be the face for brands like D'Decor, Hyundai, Emami Fair and Handsome, Foodpanda, Dish TV, Big Basket and Byju's. During his peak between late 90s and mid 2000, SRK used to endorse close to 20 brands at a time.

Is ageing the only reason why companies are not that keen on making SRK the face of their brands? No! Box office collections of his films are to be blamed.

Khan’s last super hit film was Chennai Express in 2013 that grossed close to Rs 424 crore at the box office. Post that it has been movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Harry Met Sejal that failed to enter the Rs 100-crore club which is not even the benchmark for the top Khans anymore. Any Shah Rukh, Aamir or Salman film now takes off with an expectation to cross at least the Rs 200-crore mark. To keep it fair though, his 2017 release Raees grossed Rs 142 crore worldwide in its opening weekend and domestically, clocked Rs 213 crore during its lifetime run. But brand SRK cannot be a one-film wonder in a five-year timeline.

And for celebrities, it is strictly their performance in their fields that gets them endorsement deals.

"SRK as a brand has not kept up with changing times. There is a whole new genre of stars who are fresh out of web series and less expensive and grabbing all the eyes. Monopoly used to be the favourite toy of big stars once upon a time but content is the king today and Shah Rukh has to perform there to keep brand SRK going," said Dimple Gupta, director at Strategic Brand Consultants.

"Companies pay millions to celebrities for endorsement, so they want full value in return. Moreover, the safest strategy in present times is to target the millennials or the even younger Gen Z and SRK is no longer a brand that fits in there," said Saurabh Uboweja, international brand expert and CEO Brands of Desire, a management consulting firm.

According to Uboweja, while brands would not take the risk to involve SRK, King Khan is taking his own risks. “He is in a position to take bigger risks. He is also an entrepreneur and that is where he is taking his risks. He works in his own films and wants a bigger share of the success pie. He doesn’t want to draw an actor’s fee from a film, he wants to own it,” he said.

To his credit though, SRK has not stopped making his millions. According to 2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, SRK made Rs 170.5 crore in 2017 and Bollywood is praying hard that Zero brings him back on the list of best performing actors.

“Zero is the kind of film that requires powerful acting and works on the content is the king formula. Shah Rukh is a name that still draws people to the theatre and then they judge and analyse the movie they came for. Zero has the double advantage of star power and strong content. We are expecting the film to be his big fat success gift to himself on his 53rd birthday,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.