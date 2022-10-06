English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Happiest Minds Technologies board approves raising of Rs 1,400 crore through equity debt

    "We wish to inform you that the board at its meeting held today i.e. October 5, 2022 has inter alia considered and approved the matter related to raising funds," the filing said.

    PTI
    October 06, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IT company Happiest Minds Technologies board on Wednesday approved raising of up to Rs 1,400 crore through equity or debt bonds, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    "We wish to inform you that the board at its meeting held today i.e. October 5, 2022 has inter alia considered and approved the matter related to raising funds," the filing said.

    The company board has approved "raising of up to Rs 1,400 crore inclusive of premium amount, if any" by way of issuance of any instrument or securities, including equity shares, global depository receipts, American depository receipts, fully/partly convertible debentures, foreign currency convertible bonds, warrants, or any combination thereof.

    Happiest Minds had reported about 57 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 53.34 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company's consolidated revenue from operations were up 34.46 per cent to Rs 328.92 crore during the reported quarter.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #equity debt #Happiest Minds Technologies
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 08:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.