Happiest Minds launches QIP, floor price set at Rs 972.16 per share

Happiest Minds had recorded 11% jump in Q4FY23 net profit

IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies on July 11 announced that it has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue, at a floor price of Rs 972.16 per share.

The company's fundraising committee of directors, which was authorised to decide on the launching of the issue, had met earlier in the day to finalise their decision, a regulatory filing said.

The committee passed the resolutions for "authorising the opening of the issue today, i.e. July 11, 2023" and "approving the floor price for the issue at Rs 972.16 per equity share", it added.

At 9:32 am, shares of the company were trading 1.2 percent lower at Rs 982.05 on the BSE.

Happiest Minds is targeting to raise up to Rs 500 crore via the QIP to fund its expansion plans, CNBC TV-18 reported, citing sources who are privy to the development.

In the quarter ending March 2023, the company registered a net profit of Rs 58 crore, which was 11 percent higher as compared to Rs 52 crore clocked in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations in Q4FY23 had climbed by 26 percent on-year to Rs 378 crore, as compared to Rs 300 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of FY22.

In the trading session on July 11, Happiest Minds' shares edged higher in the stock market. The scrip settled at Rs 994.20 apiece on the BSE, which was 3.82 percent higher than the previous day's close.