Hamdard to set up food cluster park at Reliance MET City, spend Rs 100-150 crore in first phase

Hamdard is the manufacturer of RoohAfza, a drink which has become a household name in India. (Representative image)

Hamdard Group, an over 100-year-old domestic food and healthcare entity, has signed a pact with Model Economic Township Ltd (MET City), to set up a food cluster park on nearly 10 acres of land, stated a press release issued on January 5.

MET City, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), is a greenfield smart city based in Jhajjar district of Haryana. As per the release, the Hamdard Group is "planning to spend about Rs 100-150 crore" in the first phase of development of its manufacturing facilities.

The project, Hamdard Food Park Cluster (HFPC), will include processing plants for honey and edible oils, along with manufacturing facilities for spices, and products like vermicelli and soya chunks, the press statement added.

HFPC will also be used for "beverages filling and packing for the products like dairy drinks, still juices, carbonated drinks", it further said. Hamdard, notably, is the manufacturer of RoohAfza, a drink which has become a household name in India.

Hamid Ahmed, the chief executive officer of Hamdard Foods, said they selected Reliance MET City for developing their manufacturing facilities "in the next 1 to 2 years" as it provided "not only a very good location to be within NCR, but also a place having world-class industrial infrastructure.”

MET City CEO S V Goyal said Hamdard, as an addition to the global brand lists of Reliance MET City, "is a perfect match of world-class infrastructure meeting world-class consumer product brand".

"In this project, Hamdard Group will not only manufacture world-class products but will bring global manufacturing best practices to MET City as well as help in generating more investments through vendor development and employment generation," added Vaibhav Mittal, Head Business Development, MET City.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.