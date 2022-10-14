Half Marathon: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Delhi Police (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a half marathon scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the capital will host the half marathon after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic.

More than 25,000 participants are expected to compete in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon which will be flagged off at 5.30 am, it said. The marathon will start from JLN Stadium and will pass from Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C- Hexagon, KG Marg, Outer and Inner Circle Connaught Place and Sansad Marg, the statement said.

Traffic movement will be restricted on the above roads from 5 am to 10 am, it said. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. Cross-traffic movement at junctions located along the route will be allowed depending on the location and density of participants, it said.

Traffic will be diverted at Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction, Neela Gumband, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction among others.

It will also be diverted at Kotla Red Light, Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Pandara Road Junction, Meharchand Market Red Light, Shershah Road-Mathura Road Junction, under Sewa Nagar flyover etc, it stated.