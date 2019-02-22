App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

HAL signs MoU with Central PWD for works at chopper factory

The MoU was signed by GVS Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Complex and Rajesh Jain, Chief Project Manager (CPM), HAL project zone, CPWD in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Defence public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics on Friday signed an MoU with Central Public Works Department for execution of the stage 2 infrastructure development works at its greenfield helicopter factory in Tumakuru at the Aero India here.

The MoU was signed by GVS Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Complex and Rajesh Jain, Chief Project Manager (CPM), HAL project zone, CPWD in the presence of R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, a release said.

HAL said the stage 2 works include development of infrastructure for structural assembly and equipping of helicopters at Tumakuru.

The project will be executed in a phased manner. The new Helicopter factory is coming up on a 615 acres greenfield campus that would be fully self-sufficient for manufacturing full range of helicopters from 3 ton to 12 tons category.

According to HAL, the factory shall comprise facilities such as state-of-the-art manufacturing, structural assembly, final assembly-line facilities, heli-runway, aerodrome, and residential township for staff..
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Business #central PWD #Companies #HAL #MoU

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.