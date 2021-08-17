MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HAL signing contract worth Rs 5,375 crore with GE Aviation, for supply of engines for Tejas aircraft

The Company is working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, Madhavan said.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST
 
 
State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday said it has placed an order of Rs 5,375 crore for 99 F404-GE-IN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, USA to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

The contract was signed here today at HAL Corporate Office, the

company said in a release.

"This is the largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL

for LCA," R Madhavan, CMD, HAL said.

The Company is working closely with GE for its support to pursue the
export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply

chain of GE 404 engines, he said.

The indigenously built Tejas aircraft is one of the best in its class
globally, powered by F404-GE-IN20 engines and has been in service

since 2004, HAL said.

Ordering of the engines marks a major milestone in the execution of 83
LCA contract with IAF, the company said, adding that the co-operation
will be further enhanced with the manufacturing of GE F414 engines in

India for the upcoming LCA MkII program.

Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation
who interacted virtually said his company is proud of 16-year-long
partnership with HAL and is happy to extend the relationship with this

new order.

"The F404 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over
the world and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support

services by 2029," he said.

The highest thrust variant of the F404 family, the F404-GE-IN20
incorporates GE's latest hot section materials and technologies as
well as FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) for reliable

power and outstanding operational characteristics.

The F404 family engines have logged in more than 14 million engine
flight hours, and have powered 15 different production and prototypeaircraft, the release added.
PTI
Tags: #99 F404-GE-IN20 engines #Business #GE Aviation #Hindustan Aeronautics Limited #India #Tejas Light Combat Aircraft
first published: Aug 17, 2021 08:09 pm

