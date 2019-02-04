App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

HAL running smoothly despite borrowings from banks: Govt

The state-run company has been in news over allegations by the Opposition that it was overlooked when India and France signed an inter-government agreement to procure 36 Rafale jets and the offset contract was awarded to a private company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government on Monday rejected claims that state-run aerospace major HAL was adversely affected by non-payment of dues and said the company was carrying out its business operations smoothly. In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, said the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited owed Rs 1,250 crore to its vendors and contractors.

"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is continuing its business operations smoothly including uninterrupted supplies and services to the defence forces, notwithstanding that it has taken short-term borrowings from banks.

"The dues pending for payment by various divisions of HAL to vendors/contractors is to the tune of Rs 1,250 crore. Pendency of dues is dynamic in nature and payments are made as per availability of funds," he said.

The state-run company has been in news over allegations by the Opposition that it was overlooked when India and France signed an inter-government agreement to procure 36 Rafale jets and the offset contract was awarded to a private company.

Last month, HAL said it had taken an overdraft of Rs 962 crore to meets its current requirements. Also, there were reports that it was forced to borrow money to pay salaries to its employees.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Business #HAL #Hindustan Aeronautics Limited #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.