HAL records Rs 19,400 cr turnover for 2018-19 fiscal

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has recorded turnover of over Rs 19,400 crore for the 2018-19 financial year, ending March 31 against Rs 18,284 crore in the previous year.

HAL said it posted a revenue growth in excess of six per cent during 2018-19 as compared to 3.8 per cent during 2017-18.

In a statement, the HAL chief managing director R Madhavan said "The performance of the Company in 2018-19 has encouraged us to focus more on design and development of indigenous products and technologies, develop aerospace and defence manufacturing eco-system." The public sector company said that it produced 41 new aircraft, helicopters and 98 new engines in 2018-19. It also carried out overhaul of 213 aircraft, helicopters and 540 engines.

HAL said it has produced 12 new Advanced Light Helicopters against the contract of 40, of which six were produced ahead of schedule for the Indian Army.