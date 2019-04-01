HAL records Rs 19,400 cr turnover for 2018-19 fiscal

HAL said it posted a revenue growth in excess of six per cent during 2018-19 as compared to 3.8 per cent during 2017-18.
State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has recorded turnover of over Rs 19,400 crore for the 2018-19 financial year, ending March 31 against Rs 18,284 crore in the previous year.
In a statement, the HAL chief managing director R Madhavan said "The performance of the Company in 2018-19 has encouraged us to focus more on design and development of indigenous products and technologies, develop aerospace and defence manufacturing eco-system." The public sector company said that it produced 41 new aircraft, helicopters and 98 new engines in 2018-19. It also carried out overhaul of 213 aircraft, helicopters and 540 engines.