HAL made profit of Rs 7,334 crore in last four years, Parliament told

State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has made a profit of Rs 7,334 crore in the last four years, according to details provided by the government in Lok Sabha.

The company has generated net revenue of Rs 58,651 crore between the financial year 2015-16 and September last year, as per the details.

The year-wise data on profit and net revenue of the HAL was presented to Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre while replying to a question.

He said the HAL made a profit of Rs 1,998 crore in 2015-16 while the amount in 2016-17 was Rs 2,616 crore and Rs 2,070 crore in 2017-18.

The aerospace major made a profit of Rs 650 crore till September in the current financial year.

According to the data provided by Bhamre, the HAL's net revenue from operations in 2015-16 was Rs 16,758 crore while the amount rose to Rs 17,950 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 18,519 crore in 2017-18.

In the current financial year (up to September), the company generated Rs 5,424 crore as net revenue from its operations.