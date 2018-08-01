HAL imported content worth Rs 19,000 cr in last 3 yrs: Govt

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a defence public sector undertaking, imported content worth Rs 19,085 crore to build different platforms in the last three years, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha today.

In a written response to a question in the Lower House, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry, said 54 AoN (acceptance of necessity) have been accorded for the Army by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) since April, 2014.

"From April 1, 2014 till date, 128 AoNs worth Rs 4,47,025.381 crore have been accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)," he said.

"In the last three years, the value of import content of HAL in manufactured platforms has been Rs 19,085 crore," the minister said.

Replying to another question, Bhamre said in the last three years, 62 contracts have been signed with foreign vendors, including those from Russia, Israel, US and France for procurement of defence equipment for armed forces.

He said the government has not cancelled the S-400 missile deal with Russia.

Responding to a question on defence budget allocation, the MoS said in 2017-18, the budget expenditure was Rs 69,473.41 crore while the expenditure was Rs 72,732.28 crore.