 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HAL, Bharat Forge, Saarloha ink MoU for producing aerospace grade steel alloys

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

The development of aerospace grade raw materials in the country will help Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in maintaining its commitment to the armed forces, and will also reduce the nation’s dependency on foreign original equipment makers, a senior HAL official said.

Indigenous production of aerospace grade steel alloys will reduce dependency on imports (Representative image)

State-owned aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), critical components maker Bharat Forge and specialty steel producer Saarloha Advanced Materials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the production and development of aerospace grade steel alloys, as per a joint press release issued on February 16.

The MoU, which was inked at sidelines of the ongoing Aero India event in Bengaluru, "also accentuates development, certification and prove out and application of new material for use in production of aircrafts, engines, and accessories", it added.

The MoU was signed by M S Venkatesh, executive director of HAL's foundry & forge division; Guru Biswal, chief executive officer of Bharat Forge's aerospace division; and R K Goyal, director, Saarloha.

The development of aerospace grade raw materials in the country will help HAL in maintaining its commitment to the armed forces, and will also reduce the nation’s dependency on foreign original equipment makers (OEMs) with respect to raw materials, Venkatesh said.