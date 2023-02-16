HAL, Bharat Forge, Saarloha ink MoU for producing aerospace grade steel alloys

State-owned aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), critical components maker Bharat Forge and specialty steel producer Saarloha Advanced Materials have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the production and development of aerospace grade steel alloys, as per a joint press release issued on February 16.

The MoU, which was inked at sidelines of the ongoing Aero India event in Bengaluru, "also accentuates development, certification and prove out and application of new material for use in production of aircrafts, engines, and accessories", it added.

The MoU was signed by M S Venkatesh, executive director of HAL's foundry & forge division; Guru Biswal, chief executive officer of Bharat Forge's aerospace division; and R K Goyal, director, Saarloha.

The development of aerospace grade raw materials in the country will help HAL in maintaining its commitment to the armed forces, and will also reduce the nation’s dependency on foreign original equipment makers (OEMs) with respect to raw materials, Venkatesh said.

The MoU will open avenues for not only HAL and Saarloha, but also other companies which may be benefitted due to development of aerospace grade steel bars in country, he added. Saarloha's director Goyal said that manufacturing of specialty steel would play a significant role in realising the success of national aerospace and defense programs under the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"Developing and qualifying aero grade alloys shall benefit the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the country and make them more competitive

globally," Bharat Forge's Biswal added. The joint release further noted that, at present, there are "very few equivalent approved/qualified domestic suppliers" for various types of aerospace grade steel alloys used in aircraft applications. This increases the dependency on imports. The MoU comes at a time when the usage of specialty alloys in aerospace is expected to increase multifold, especially in fighter aircrafts and helicopters, it pointed out. "This indigenisation initiative could also pave the way for the increased utilization of ‘Make in India’ steels in other related sector such as space and defense," the release added.

Moneycontrol News