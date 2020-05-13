Had lockdown happened in my childhood, I wouldn't have achieved a fraction of what I have, says Sachin Bansal

Criticising the extended lockdown, former chief executive and co-founder of Flipkart Sachin Bansal has said he would have grown in poverty and not achieved a fraction of what he did had the lockdown happened when he was a child.

The nationwide lockdown entered its 50th day on May 13. Addressing the nation night before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked of the lockdown 4.0 after May 18 but said it would be in a new form and with new rules.

"If COVID lockdowns had happened in my childhood, my father's small business would have failed and I would have grown in poverty instead of a middle-class household. I wouldn't have managed to achieve a fraction of what I did without that enabling environment. This is actually happening to lakhs of kids today," Bansal said in a Tweet before Modi’s speech.

After the speech, he again tweeted saying, “Modi has set the tone for the future. Time of get to work (with caution) and make India atmanirbhar.” He was referring to the PM’s call for India to be self-reliant.

It was his earlier tweet that generated some chatter. While some of his followers lauded his comment, some were critical, saying people wouldn't be alive had it not been for the lockdown.



"That's so Bollywood arguement.. maybe without lockdown..u wouldn't have been alive today to achieve all this..if the same had happened during your childhood..," said a Twitter user @aastalks.

"So could you help such kids (enterpreneurs) who really have game changing ideas that can create local sustainable circular economy or are just here to preach and inaccessible in real life," said another user @VineetChopra15.

Others pointed out that entrepreneurs like him were in a position to change things on the ground.

"Sir, people like you have the power to change that right?" said @Testertested.

This is not the first time Bansal has spoken up against the restrictions. In April, he stressed on the need to open up the economy, saying people would have to learn to live with the virus.

The country couldn't wait for a vaccine for “two years” to get back to work, he said.

"India can't make use of the opportunities if our most productive people are locked in their homes. With COVID's growth slowing down, it's time to open up the economy," he said. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.