H-1B visa holders get some relief as work ban on spouses pushed back till 2020: Report

Indian nationals in the US can breathe a sigh of relief as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on September 16 confirmed that the new rules banning spouses of H-1B visa holders from working won’t be implemented till next year, reports The Economic Times.

As per the DoJ, a March-June 2020 timeframe has been decided on for the Trump administration's proposal, which would revoke H-4 employment authorisation document (EAD), primarily used by H-1B holders’ spouses for employment.

While affirming that the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) intent to proceed with the proposal is unchanged, the DoJ said the delay is due to 'inter-agency process'.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The DoJ’s statements were made to the District of Columbia Circuit, in Washington DC, which is hearing a lawsuit filed by a group of IT workers against Southern California Edison.

The workers alleged they were replaced by immigrants holding short-term H-1B visas and added that H-4 EAD holders were competing with local engineers for jobs without the statutory authority to work, the paper added.

Notably, Indian nationals – majority women – have been the primary beneficiaries of the H-4 EAD, receiving more than 90 percent of the 120,000 visas issued since 2015.

The H-4 visa suspension first came about in September 2017, in line with US President Donald Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ pitch. This has also led to escalating denials of H-1B visas.

“When you are bringing in a new regulation or deregulation, there has to be some reasonable basis in fact and circumstance. How do you justify taking away an entire cadre of highly qualified, highly motivated people from the workforce when unemployment levels are below four percent?” the article quoted Rajiv S Khanna, Managing Attorney at law firm Immigration.com, as saying.