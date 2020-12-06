H-1b Visa: Latest Developments This Week On The US Immigration Front

There were three significant developments in the US immigration that have given Indian techies relief and hope. These developments are important considering the hardship these techies have faced over the last four years during the Trump administration.

Thousands returned home with rising visa rejections over the last couple of years. Last few months have seen Trump administration coming up with new rules and executive orders that banned the entry of H-1B visa holders into the US.

That is why recent developments are a welcome change.

Three key developments.

One. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Labor (DOL) announced that they would not be implementing the new H-1B rules that made it difficult to qualify for the visa.

The DHS and DOL said that these rules were in a bid to protect American jobs at the back of the pandemic and reason for implementing without the notice and comment period. This includes wage hikes, which increased by 30-50 percent for H-1B visa holders and tough H-1B rules that could possibly see more people not getting qualified.

While the former came into effect on October 8, the latter would have come into effect in December 7.

The agencies' move to roll back the changes comes at the back of the recent judgement which ruled that the government did not have enough cause to implement the two rules without the notice and comment period.

On December 1, Judge Jeffrey S White, in his order, said: “Defendants failed to show there was good cause to dispense with the rational and thoughtful discourse that is provided by the APA (Administrative Procedure Act) notice and comment requirements.”

Judge White further pointed out in the order that the government did not show enough evidence that proved that the pandemic made it necessary to implement rules without the notice and comment period.

The judgement was for the lawsuit filed by trade organisations like the US Chamber of Commerce and supported by tech giants Google, Facebook and Apple.

With the judgement, the changes introduced were rolled back and companies can now follow the rules that they were following earlier. What a relief for IT firms!

Two. Passing of S.386 bill, which eliminates country cap for employment-based green card, in the Senate. There are about eight lakh Indians in the green card backlog in the US.

Make no mistake, this by no means makes the dream of getting a green card a reality for Indians. However, the very step of getting an immigration bill passed in the Senate is a big deal indeed, which some of them are celebrating. Others are taking a wait and watch approach to see if this would result in something.

As some pointed out, they are holding their horses so that they don’t get disappointed when nothing materialises. It has happened before and it could happen again.

Fair enough. Eliminating green card backlog and removing country cap has been a long running debate but without any result so far.

First such bill was passed in 2011 in the House, however did not see the light of day. In 2013, there was a proposal to revamp the immigration system in the US, including clearing the green card backlogs for employment-based category. This did not materialise either.

Even the recent bill has been stuck for close to two years. The bill was first introduced in the Senate in February 2019. The conditions of the bill were later added to the HR1044, passed by the House of Representatives in July 2019. The version that was approved last week was quite different from the House’s versions.

With the hard deadline of January 3, 2021 it is not clear if a reasonable compromise can be reached for the bill to become a law. This is going to be wait and watch.

Three. Third and the equally important one is related to OPT. A long pending lawsuit that demanded Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows students to work in the US, to be made unlawful was overturned by a US court last week.

The Washington Alliance of Technology Workers (WashTech) had filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the US District Court of Columbia to declare OPT unlawful in 2017.

This is a relief to Indian students in the US, one of the largest student diaspora in the country. According to a 2020 survey by Open Doors, there are close to 2 lakh Indians studying in the US. For many of these students, a significant majority of them in the STEM curriculum, OPT is an important criterion for choosing US universities.

OPT is a gateway for students to get their H-1B initiated, without which studying in the US would not make economic sense.