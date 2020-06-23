H-1B visa ban: NASSCOM urges US govt to shorten suspension of visa to 90 days

Indian IT industry body NASSCOM urges the US administration to shorten the visa suspension to 90 days as it will hurt the recovery US companies.

In a statement, NASSCOM said, “We urge the administration to shorten the duration of these restrictions to 90 days. Lengthening these burdensome restrictions on the US companies that are trying to recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and will only serve to harm our economy.”

Also Read: Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

This has come at the back of a proclamation by US President Donald Trump banning non-immigrant visas such as H-1B and L-1 till December with the possibility of it extending further. This is in a bid to fight unemployment in the US, which now stands at 40 million at the back of COVID-19.

Trump in the proclamation said that, “The entry of additional workers through the H-1B, H-2B, J, and L non-immigrant visa programs, therefore, presents a significant threat to employment opportunities for Americans affected by the extraordinary economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Read: What is the actual impact of Trump’s H-1B visa ban and other questions answered



This would mean that barring a few exceptions, Indian nationals and others who are granted new H-1Bs or L-1s as well as other visa types after June 23, will not be allowed to enter the US until the proclamation expires.



“This new proclamation will impose new challenge and possibly force more work to be performed offshore since the local talent is not available,” NASSCOM said in the statement.

According to NASSCOM, it will hurt the US economy as most industries across the US including manufacturing, technology, accounting, medicine, among others, employ skilled workers from other countries for the innovation, productivity, and skill they bring to their companies or for their clients.

“Highly skilled non-immigrants are playing critical roles in the delivery of these services and the development of these services and products. Without their continued contributions to the U.S. economy, the economic pain would worsen, industry would slow, and the timeline for a treatment and cure of Covid-19 would lengthen,” the agency said.

This move, NASSCOM in the statement said, has come despite the request to the US President not to ban these visas from thousands of US corporations, universities, medical facilities, research institutions, directly and through their associations because of the harm it would do now and going forward as the country reopens and recovers.

Also Read: H-1B visa ban: All you need to know about the move to 'protect US workers'

The agency said that its members provide essential services to hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, state and local government agencies, financial institutions, technology and communications firms, grocers, manufacturers, and thousands of other businesses across the United States.

“Without their continued contributions to the US economy, the economic pain would worsen, industry would slow, and the timeline for a treatment and cure of COVID-19 would lengthen,” the statement added.