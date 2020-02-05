App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

GWM commits $1 bn investment in India

The USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,100 crore) investment will be made in areas like research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing, GWM Marketing and Sales Director (India) Harpreet Singh Brar said at the Auto Expo here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's largest SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) on Wednesday said it will invest USD 1 billion in the Indian market in a phased manner.

The company also intends to use manufacturing capabilities in India to export to other countries, he added.

GWM has a research facility in Bengaluru.

Recently, it also inked an agreement to acquire General Motor India's Talegaon facility.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Great Wall Motors #Harpreet Singh Brar #investment

