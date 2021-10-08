MARKET NEWS

Guwahati airport goes to Adani Group despite AAI union seeking probe

In a letter to the PM, an employee's union demanded a judicial probe into the privatisation process done for six airports.

Yaruqhullah Khan
October 08, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
The government handed over the operations of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati to the Adani Group, the company said in a statement on October 8.

The move comes despite an employees' union of the Airports Authority of India demanding a judicial probe into the privatisation of six airports that have been allotted to the Adani Group.

In 2018, the government had included the Guwahati airport in the group of six airports - Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram - set for privatisation of operations, management, and development for a period of 50 years.

Adani Enterprise emerged as the successful bidder for all the six airports and has taken over the Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru facilities.

Earlier this week, the Airport Authority Employees' Union sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a judicial enquiry into the privatisation process which, it said, was done keeping it in abeyance.

The AAI  employees' union alleged that there has been a windfall gain of more than Rs 800 crore with respect to the three airports that have been taken over.

It also said that there are huge deviations in amounts to be reimbursed towards the existing assets of the AAI at Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru in terms of the figures shown in the bid documents and in the executed concession agreements.

A copy of the letter sent by the AAI union has been seen by Moneycontrol. 
