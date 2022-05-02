English
    Gurugram industry body demands special power supply, waiver of fixed charges

    On average, the industries are facing power cuts for 11 hours daily

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
    Haryana CM ML Khattar

    The Gurugram Industrial Association has demanded special power supply for over 50 continuous process industries and a waiver of fixed charges, saying unscheduled power cuts are leading to heavy losses.

    "These industries require machines to run non-stop and disruptions cause losses. Unscheduled power cuts are costing them a lot," association president J N Mangla said.

    Also Read: Why India is facing 8-hour blackouts in a scorching summer

    On average, the industries are facing power cuts for 11 hours daily and it is becoming impossible for many especially smaller units to carry on, he said, adding that the association has been told that the situation will improve only after May 15.

    "Not many can sustain for 15 days this way. Not just continuous process industry but others like IT which are functional at night serving foreign clients are facing a major issue," Mangla added.



    first published: May 2, 2022 07:35 am
