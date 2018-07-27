Gurmeet Singh takes over as IOC marketing director

National oil marketing major Indian Oil today said that Gurmeet Singh has taken charge as its marketing director at the country's largest commercial enterprise.

Prior to his elevation, Singh was executive director handling at LPG vertical based in IndianOil's marketing division headquarters in Mumbai.

A mechanical engineer, he joined IndianOil in 1983 as a management trainee and has since then handled a variety of portfolios including varied assignments in project management, engineering, retail sales and LPG.