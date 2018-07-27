App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:40 AM IST

Gurmeet Singh takes over as IOC marketing director

Prior to his elevation, Singh was executive director handling at LPG vertical based in IndianOil's marketing division headquarters in Mumbai.

National oil marketing major Indian Oil today said that Gurmeet Singh has taken charge as its marketing director at the country's largest commercial enterprise.

A mechanical engineer, he joined IndianOil in 1983 as a management trainee and has since then handled a variety of portfolios including varied assignments in project management, engineering, retail sales and LPG.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:35 am

#Business #Companies #Gurmeet Singh #Indian Oil

