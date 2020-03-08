App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gulf shares slump after OPEC disagrees on virus response

Shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped below their IPO price of 32 riyals (USD 8.5) for the first time, losing some 6.0 per cent to 31.98 riyals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shares in the energy-dependent Gulf plunged to multi-year lows on Sunday after OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal on production cuts to support prices that have been hit by the novel coronavirus. The Saudi stock market, the largest in the region, dived by 7.7 per cent minutes from the opening bell after oil prices closed near a four-year low on Friday.

Shares in oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped below their IPO price of 32 riyals (USD 8.5) for the first time, losing some 6.0 per cent to 31.98 riyals.

The world's biggest company launched on the bourse to much fanfare in December in a record-breaking initial public offering, but since then, its value has slipped from USD 1.71 trillion to USD 1.65 trillion.

Close

The slide on the Saudi market also came amid accounts of high level arrests among the ruling family.

related news

Multiple sources told AFP that Saudi authorities have detained three princes, including King Salman's brother and nephew, for allegedly plotting a coup, in a move that signals Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's tightening grip on power.

All other Gulf markets also tumbled. The Dubai Financial Market shed 8.5 per cent at one point, its worst decline in six years, before recovering slightly. Its sister market in Abu Dhabi also lost 7.0 per cent, while the Qatar Stock Exchange dropped 3.5 per cent.

Authorities at Kuwait Boursa intervened twice to suspend trading temporarily after the Premier Market Index slid by more than 7.0 per cent. The tiny markets of Bahrain and Oman dropped by 3.0 percent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

OPEC and its allies failed to reach a deal on oil production cuts Friday, after Moscow refused to tighten supply to counter the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak, sending oil prices tumbling.

Brent closed at USD 45.27 a barrel, the lowest in nearly four years.

The failure of the output cuts deal also raised doubts about the future of the entente between OPEC and its allies, which has strongly supported oil prices since 2017.

That gave rise to fears that the new development could trigger tensions between oil producers that will exert massive pressure on prices.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #oil #OPEC #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.