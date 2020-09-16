Gulf Air CEO Kresimir Kucko steps down

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kresimir Kucko will step down by the end of September, the company based out of Bahrain said.

Kucko managed to increase revenue in a "challenging operating environment characterised by fluctuating fuel prices, growing competition and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic", the company was quoted by news website Arabian Business as saying.

The statement did not specify the reason for Kucko's departure.

Kucko took over as CEO of Gulf Air in November 2017, prior to which he was CEO of Croatia Airlines.

According to Gulf Air's website, Kucko is also a member of several highly-ranked associations, such as the Croatian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce, SKAL Club Zurich.

"We extend our sincere thanks to Kresimir Kucko for his dedication, contributions, and services during his tenure with us. On behalf of Gulf Air’s board of directors, the airline’s management team, and workforce I extend my thanks to him for his contributions and wish him success going forward," Zayed R Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air, said.

"I was truly honoured to have contributed to the success story of Gulf Air over the past three years amidst the many challenges we faced. Working with a talented, majority Bahraini workforce of aviation professionals has been a positive experience that saw us collectively deliver strong results for Gulf Air. The experience of living in the Kingdom of Bahrain has been truly incredible both for myself and my family; we have been warmly welcomed by all and truly embraced Bahrain’s rich culture," Kucko said, as quoted by Arabian Business.