Gujarati who made a fortune in Kenya is also a clairvoyant for African dignities

Apart from being a business head with an empire worth $650 million, Narendra Raval, 56, is also a 'guru' for the powerful and high profile individuals in Africa. Raval got his ‘guru’ title thanks to his initial days as a cleric in the Swaminarayan Temple in Bhuj. Raval, a local of Maathak in Surendranagar area, is known as a palmist and crystal gazer for Kenyan presidents and other high ranking Africans.

As reported by The Times of India, Raval moved to Kenya in 1982, and his Devki Group of Companies employs 5,000 people. He has various national and worldwide titles to his credit, including Kenya's Elder of the Burning Spear and UK's Commonwealth Philanthropy Award. Raval has been named as one of the most extravagant Africans by Forbes.

Raval told TOI that on account of his closeness to President Moi, he had the advantage of getting connected to other high profile personalities. In fact, Raval's recently launched autobiography 'Guru: A Long Walk to Success', carries a foreword by Kenya's present President Uhuru Kenyatta. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also shared a message for the book.

About his encounters with the world of palmistry and crystals, he said: "I will consider it a fate. I have never charged for palmistry or crystal gazing and religious ceremonies."