Gujarat State Petroleum Corp seeks LNG cargo for October: Sources

The tender closed on August 13, with offers to remain valid until August 14, they added.
India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on August 14.The tender closed on August 13, with offers to remain valid until August 14, they added.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:21 pm