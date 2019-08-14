App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gujarat State Petroleum Corp seeks LNG cargo for October: Sources

The tender closed on August 13, with offers to remain valid until August 14, they added.

Reuters
India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in October, two industry sources said on August 14.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

