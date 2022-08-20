English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation to strengthen its Lignite Production

    The company plans to strengthen its lignite production to support MSMEs looking for cheaper fuel.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a leading mining PSU enterprise and the largest lignite seller in the country, is inviting bids for its Surkha (N) Lignite Mine in Bhavnagar from Lignite Mining contractors to fuel further progress.

    The company plans to strengthen its lignite production to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) looking for cheaper fuel. It produced 8.5 million tonnes of lignite last year and planned to reach 10.0 million tonnes this year. Over the previous six months, it has added 400 more customers daily.

    Mr. Roopwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, GMDC, said, "Our customer base among MSMEs in textiles, chemicals, and ceramics along with captive power plants is increasing. Hence, we are increasing our lignite production this year by an additional 1.5 million tonnes even as we look to add more mines shortly. This will help us minimising the constantly increasing demand-supply gap and catering the energy requirements in the state."

    The RFP for Lignite Mining at Surkha (N), Bhavnagar, includes two packages with a tenure of six years each.

    Overburden/ inter burden removal, Excavation and/or loading of lignite from the mine face and ancillary activities. Transporting and unloading raw Lignite, Beneficiated Lignite and Pyrites/Rejects, and other ancillary activities. Transporting and unloading raw Lignite, Beneficiated Lignite and Pyrites/Rejects, and other ancillary activities.

    Close

    Related stories

    Loading of processed Lignite, Bentonite, and Pyrites/rejects through the deployment of excavator/loader and other ancillary activities.

    The estimated quantity of lignite to be extracted under this project will be more than 200 Lakh MT. The tender is currently available on the website of GMDC (www.gmdcltd.com).Lignite, generally yellow to dark brown, is regarded as brown coal and is a major source of producing power. It mines Lignite from Tadkeshwar, Surkha (North), Amod (G-19 Extension), Mata No Madh and Umarsar, located in Surat, Bhavnagar, Bharuch and Kutch regions, respectively. GMDC has helped expand Lignite-mining operations in the state.

    GMDC has an important mandate to develop the major mineral resources of the state. From its challenging beginnings involving the crushing and screening of silica sand required by the glass industry, GMDC is today acknowledged as one of India's premier mining organisations.

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is one of the leading mining player in India. It is a State Public Undertaking of the Government of Gujarat. The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and Bhavnagar region. It is purportedly the largest merchant seller of lignite in the country.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation #lignite mines #minerals
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 11:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.