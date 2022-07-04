 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

PTI
Jul 04, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana were categorised as top performers.

(Representative image)

Gujarat, Meghalaya and Karnataka have emerged as the best performer states in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The states' startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday here.

A total of 24 states and 7 Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

first published: Jul 4, 2022 01:10 pm
