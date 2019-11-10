App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat govt gives nod for CNG port terminal at Bhavnagar

A state government release said the facility, approval for which was given by the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani, would be the world's first CNG port terminal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Gujarat government on Sunday gave its approval for a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) terminal in Bhavnagar with a proposed investment of Rs 1,900 crore, an official said.

A state government release said the facility, approval for which was given by the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani, would be the world's first CNG port terminal.

It will be developed jointly by UK-headquartered Foresight Group and Mumbai-based Padmanabh Mafatlal Group, the release added.

Close

The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) had signed an MoU with Foresight Group to set up this port terminal at Bhavnagar in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in January this year, said the release.

related news

Apart from the CNG terminal, the investors would also develop a Ro-Ro terminal, liquid cargo terminal and container terminal at Bhavnagar port with a cumulative investment of Rs 1,900 crore, said the release.

The proposed CNG port terminal will have a capacity to handle 1.5 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA).

The GMB manages the existing port at Bhavnagar, having a capacity to handle three MMTPA cargo, and the new terminals would take the overall capacity to nine MMTPA, the release said.

While the consortium would invest Rs 1,300 crore in the first phase, Rs 600 crore will be invested in the second phase.

To develop CNG and other terminals on the north side of the existing port would require major modifications in the existing infrastructure, including dredging in water channel of port basin, construction of two lock gates and off-shore infrastructure for CNG transportation, the release said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 10, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.