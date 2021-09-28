MARKET NEWS

English
Gujarat Gas wins case in Supreme Court against Adani for Ahmedabad rural distribution rights

"We hereby inform you that the Honorable Supreme Court of India has pronounced judgement in case of Ahmedabad Rural authorization, which has been decided in favor of Gujarat Gas Limited," the state-run firm said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
Representational image

State-run gas distributor Gujarat Gas Ltd has won a legal battle in the Supreme Court to secure distribution rights for outer Ahmedabad region, the company said in a regulatory filing on September 28.

The case was fought against private sector player Adani Gas over the right for authorised distribution of gas in Ahmedabad Rural.

"We hereby inform you that the Honorable Supreme Court of India has pronounced judgement in case of Ahmedabad Rural authorization, which has been decided in favor of Gujarat Gas Limited," the state-run firm said.

"We will examine the detailed judgement and take appropriate actions," it added in the regulatory filing, which was filed in pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd were trading at Rs 617.15 when this report was published, marginally down from Rs 621.25 at the previous day's close.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Gas #Gujarat Gas #Supreme Court
first published: Sep 28, 2021 04:34 pm

