Gujarat Gas Q1 PAT seen up 498.3% YoY to Rs 350.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Gujarat Gas to report net profit at Rs 350.9 crore up 498.3% year-on-year (up 0.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 139.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,593.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 191.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 541.9 crore.

