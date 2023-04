Representative image

Gujarat Gas is cutting prices of gas in the industrial segment with respect from May 1, 2023, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Prices will be cut by Rs 5.29 to Rs 40.62/scm from Rs 45.91/scm.

This cut comes after an Rs 4.4/scm cut announced by the company on April 8, 2023.