Gujarat Fluorochemical Q1 PAT seen up 50.3% YoY to Rs 227 cr: KRChoksey

KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Gujarat Fluorochemical to report net profit at Rs 227 crore up 50.3% year-on-year (up 4.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,106 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 343.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

