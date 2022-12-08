 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Gujarat Election Result 2022: AAP set to become a national party

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 08, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Initial leads indicate that the Aam Aadmi Party is on course to win seven seats in Gujarat with a 12.8 percent vote share

Arvind-Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to become a national party, 10 years after it was formed, as initial leads indicate that it is on course to win seven seats in Gujarat with a 12.8 percent vote share.

Currently, there are eight recognised national parties in India — BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI, CPM, All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and National Peoples’ party headed by Conrad Sangma.

According to the Election Commission, a registered party is categorised as a national party if it fulfils any one of three conditions — it must win 2 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states or in a general election or assembly polls, it gets at least 6 percent of votes in four or more states and in addition, wins four Lok Sabha seats, or gets recognised as a state party in four or more states.

Follow over live blog for the latest on Gujarat election results

The AAP has already formed governments in Delhi and Punjab. It also got 6.77 percent of the votes and two seats in the Goa assembly elections earlier this year. Thus, all it needs to be recognised as a national party is win two seats and secure 6 percent of votes in one of the two states whose results are being declared — it is on course to do that in Gujarat.

With these results, AAP “establishes itself as a clear number 3 party in India,” said political analyst and Moneycontrol columnist Amitabh Tiwari. “It is not a regional party and so not bound by state boundaries, unlike a TMC or TRS.”