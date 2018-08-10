App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat: E-auction in mining sector throws up new entrants and ensures windfall for govt

The phase-I auctions of granite blocks, closed on Wednesday evening and witnessed Safal Constructions Pvt Ltd and Arun Digital Corporation emerge as winners.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A real-estate developer from Ahmedabad and a businessman from Palanpur were winning bidders in the first ever e-auctions for granite blocks conducted in Gujarat.

The Phase-I auctions of granite blocks, as per a report in The Indian Express, closed on Wednesday evening and witnessed new entrants in the mining sectors such as the Ahmedabad-based Safal Constructions Pvt Ltd and Palanpur-based Arun Digital Corporation. However, it came as a surprise to see the State Government collecting a royalty of an estimated Rs 696 crore for the 30-year lease period.

The Commissioner of Geology and Mining Department of Government of Gujarat, Roopawant Singh said: "This is more than double the amount of royalty collected before e-auctions were introduced. The previous allotment regime had no concept of premium and the additional income now is due to the premium quoted by the bidder.”

Winning 10 granite blocks in the Mehsana district, Safal Constructions paid the highest premium on the two mining blocks it won. The company paid a premium of  31.26 per cent of the average sale price for the Otlapur-3 block in Satlasna taluka of Mehsana district; a premium of 28.11 per cent for the Otlapur-2 block. The company has Rs 427 crore to be paid as cumulative royalty to the government.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:31 pm

tags #100-storey business tower #Business #Gujarat #Trending News

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.