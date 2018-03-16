Gujarat auto firms face supply crunch amid rising demand

Auto firms in Gujarat are facing a shortage in the auto parts supply due to the limited number of vendors after several car makers rushed to Gujarat to set up manufacturing plants, according to a report in Mint.

To deal with the existing crunch, the Auto Component Manufacturers Association (Acma) has decided to hold a roadshow in Gujarat on March 18 and 19 to help original equipment makers (OEMs) find new suppliers as well as enhance communication between the industry and government.

After the government said it wanted only electric vehicles to ply on Indian roads by 2030, the likes of Maruti Suzuki, JSW Group and MG Motors have announced plans to enter the electric vehicles market with Gujarat being their preferred destination.

Also read — Gujarat is on the road to becoming India's first electric vehicle hub

In October, Suzuki Motor Corporation — the parent company of Maruti Suzuki — Denso along with Toshiba said they would jointly invest USD 180 million (Rs 1,135 crore) for setting up a battery pack manufacturing plant in Gujarat that will start production in 2020.

“Since the state is tipped to become the next hub (for auto manufacturing), a lot of issues need to be resolved by the state government,” Vinnie Mehta, director general of Acma, told the paper.

After Ratan Tata set up a factory for his ambitious Nano project in Sanand, the state came on the world map of auto manufacturing, attracting billions of dollars in investments from companies such as Suzuki Motor Corp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India Pvt Ltd and Ford India PvtLtd for setting up manufacturing units.

Some of these manufactures have also expressed plan to number of existing capacities. Suzuki Motor has already set up an assembly line of 2,50,000 units in the state, and the firm is planning to set up second line by the end of next year.

Also read — Suzuki, Denso, Toshiba to invest $180 mn in Gujarat battery pack manufacturing plant

The state has only 10 to 15 percent of the total tier one suppliers in the country, with a negligible number of tier two suppliers, a supplier who supplies to both Suzuki and Tata Motors told the paper.

A few auto makers such as Suzuki and Suzuki Motor have been encouraging their suppliers to expand their capacity.

“Both Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki Motor are in constant dialogue with the suppliers and encouraging them to expand capacity in line with the expansion plans. Several leading suppliers have already set up facilities in the area. This is likely to gather momentum, and further promote growth and job creation in the region,” a Maruti spokesperson told the paper.