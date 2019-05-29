Gujarat Alkalies Q4 net slips 23% to Rs 170 cr

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL) May 29 reported a 23.17 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 169.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. It had registered a net profit of Rs 221.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Sales during the last financial year stood at Rs 3,102.32 crore, compared to Rs 2,417.70 crore in 2017-18, it added.

The company's sales during the quarter under review were Rs 802.99 crore, as against Rs 684.46 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2018-19, net profit stood at Rs 689.65 crore over Rs 535.02 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company has achieved the total production of 15,92,093 MT (milion tonnes) of various products in 2018-19, compared to 15,39,430 MT in the preceding fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share on equity shares of Rs 10 each.