App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat Alkalies Q4 net slips 23% to Rs 170 cr

The company's sales during the quarter under review were Rs 802.99 crore, as against Rs 684.46 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (GACL) May 29 reported a 23.17 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 169.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. It had registered a net profit of Rs 221.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Sales during the last financial year stood at Rs 3,102.32 crore, compared to Rs 2,417.70 crore in 2017-18, it added.

The company's sales during the quarter under review were Rs 802.99 crore, as against Rs 684.46 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire 2018-19, net profit stood at Rs 689.65 crore over Rs 535.02 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company has achieved the total production of 15,92,093 MT (milion tonnes) of various products in 2018-19, compared to 15,39,430 MT in the preceding fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share on equity shares of Rs 10 each.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #Business #Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.