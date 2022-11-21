 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Guidelines to counter fake online reviews kick on November 25

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that the guidelines to check fake reviews will be applicable to e-commerce as well as social media platforms

Representative Image.

The guidelines to check fake reviews and unverified ratings on e-commerce websites, as well as hotels and travel-booking platforms, will kick in from November 25, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on November 21.

The department of consumer affairs had finalised the framework to check fake reviews and the guidelines, based on BIS standard, would be voluntary but if the problem persists they could be made a must, Singh said.

"India is the first country to come up with such guidelines.  The framework has been finalised after 30 days of pubic consultation,” Singh said.

The guidelines would be applicable to e-commerce as well as social media platforms.

"We will first make these guidelines voluntary for the industry to align itself. If the menace of fake reviews continue only then government will consider them making mandatory," Singh said.

The guidelines define consumer reviews, review author, experience date, unsolicited review, solicited review and review administrator, Singh said.