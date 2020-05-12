Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 9 to Rs 5,080 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery fell by Rs 9, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 5,080 per five quintal in 3,725 lots.

Guar gum for June delivery eased by Rs 12, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 5,123 per five quintal in 37,550 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.