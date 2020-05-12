App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery fell by Rs 9, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 5,080 per five quintal in 3,725 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell Rs 9 to Rs 5,080 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for May delivery fell by Rs 9, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 5,080 per five quintal in 3,725 lots.

Guar gum for June delivery eased by Rs 12, or 0.23 percent, to Rs 5,123 per five quintal in 37,550 lots.

Close
Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #guar gum #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Coronavirus outbreak: Doctors association in Delhi claims no salary paid since Jan, threatens to resign en masse

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

Dubai turns world's tallest building Burj Khalifa into coronavirus charity box

London honours Captain Tom Moore, 100, in ancient ceremony

London honours Captain Tom Moore, 100, in ancient ceremony

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.