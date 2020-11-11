GST Intelligence arrests four in Mumbai for bogus Input Tax Credit claim worth Rs 408.67 crore

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has arrested four persons on charges of availing Input Tax Credit (ITC) worth Rs 408.67 crore using false invoices, received and issued without any supply of goods or services.

The four arrested on Tuesday are the director of Rane Megastructure Pvt Ltd, the proprietor of ACS Hardware and Networking, the director of Keshariya Metal and group companies, and the managing director of Shailaja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd.

GST Intelligence arrested them under Section 69 (1) of the Central Goods and Services Act, 2017, for committing offences under Section 132 (1) (b) and Section 132 (1) (c) of the Act. A magistrate court has sent them to judicial custody till November 24, 2020.

Seema Jere Bisht, principal additional director general of the Mumbai Zonal Unit, told Moneycontrol, "Investigations showed that ACS Hardware and Networking had fraudulently claimed ITC worth Rs 85.38 crore without any supply of goods or services. The same amount was then passed on to Rane Megastructure on the strength of invoices with taxable value of Rs 474 crore without any supply. Rane Megastructure further passed on ITC claim of approximately Rs 85.44 crore to another company, without any actual supply."

"In this cartel, bogus ITC claim was passed on in a linear manner, in which the ultimate beneficiary availed the ITC, either for payment of their output tax liability or for taking the refund of unutilised ITC. Some people involved in this cartel were arrested earlier."

Bisht added, "In another case, a group of companies comprising Keshariya Metal Pvt Lt, Kajal Trading Co, Hi-Tech Impex, Gravity Alloys and Sunshine Impex was found to be involved in creating fictitious invoices with an aim to avail and pass on ineligible ITC on the strength of only invoices, without supply of goods or services. In this manner, they have availed and passed on ITC worth Rs 103.78 crore in a fraudulent manner, without any supply of goods or services."

In a related case, Shailaja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd issued and received bogus invoices leading to fraudulent ITC claims worth Rs 48.69 crore on the strength of invoices, without any supplies. The bogus supply was used to inflate the turnover.

As per Section 132 of the CGST Act 2017, issuance of an invoice or bill without supplying goods or services and wrongful availment or utilisation of ITC on a bill/invoice, without any supply of goods or services, is a cognizable and non-bailable offence.