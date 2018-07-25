App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

GST slab of 28% may become virtual 'hollow shell' in year or so, says CEA

The CEA also said that a lot of effort and time was devoted to the simplifying the burden on small and medium enterprises.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Outgoing Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian today exuded confidence that the highest slab of 28 percent tax under GST would be "virtually a hollow shell" over the next year or so.

The all powerful GST Council comprising state finance ministers and headed by Union Finance Minister has pruned the highest 28 percent slab by cutting tax rates on 191 goods over the last one year, including ACs, digital cameras, video recorders, dish-washing machines and automobiles.

There are just 35 items left in the highest tax bracket.

When the 28 percent tax rate was imposed on certain items under GST, there was a political reaction against it, and the GST Council responded by "really whittling down...quite substantially" the number of products in that slab, Subramanian said in an interview to Rajya Sabha TV's 'To The Point' programme.

related news

"I am very confident that over the next year so that 28 percent hopefully will be virtually a shell hollow shell," he said.

The CEA also said that a lot of effort and time was devoted to the simplifying the burden on small and medium enterprises.

To a question regarding lateral entry into government, he said: "I am lateral entrant myself. So how can I argue against that?"

He stressed on the need to get talent from everywhere outside the government or outside the country as well.

"You need specific expertise. I think the lateral entry is a good thing. Govt needs more talent than silicon valley," said Subramanian, who would be leaving the finance ministry on July 30. He had joined the ministry in October 2014.

Subramanian further said he had a wonderful working relationship with all colleagues both in the ministry and the government and "a very close working relationship with PMO".

When asked about what he would be doing after leaving the Ministry, Subramanian said he would go to Harvard and get back to research and writing.

On contesting elections, he said: "I will be an utter failure in politics".
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Business #GST #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.