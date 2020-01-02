GST | Rate hikes may come in phases; govt to seek bank details: Report

The Centre is planning to raise Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates in a phased manner to minimise the adverse impact on consumers, The Economic Times reported.

The GST rate hikes may be done in ways – small rate increases or shifting some products to a higher tax slab in tranches, the report said.

A panel, comprising central and state officials, has been formed to review the current rate structure and examine ways to boost revenue collection. The government will likely review around 150 products that are currently exempt from GST, the report stated.

The GST Council is expected to discuss the panel’s recommendations at its next meeting, the report added.

In a separate report by The Times of India, authorities are going to seek the bank account details of businesses to verify GST filings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.