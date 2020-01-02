App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GST | Rate hikes may come in phases; govt to seek bank details: Report

The government will reportedly review around 150 products that are currently exempt from GST.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
GST
GST

The Centre is planning to raise Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates in a phased manner to minimise the adverse impact on consumers, The Economic Times reported.

The GST rate hikes may be done in ways – small rate increases or shifting some products to a higher tax slab in tranches, the report said.

A panel, comprising central and state officials, has been formed to review the current rate structure and examine ways to boost revenue collection. The government will likely review around 150 products that are currently exempt from GST, the report stated.

The GST Council is expected to discuss the panel’s recommendations at its next meeting, the report added.



In a separate report by The Times of India, authorities are going to seek the bank account details of businesses to verify GST filings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the reports.

“Through e-way bills and FASTag, we will be able to check if goods have actually moved. Data from banks will help us check if genuine transactions have taken place or bogus details have been filled up in the returns,” a source told the paper.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Economy #GST

